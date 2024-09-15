Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.52

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and traded as low as $1.38. Synlogic shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 35,127 shares trading hands.

Synlogic Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.67. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,284.65% and a negative return on equity of 194.73%. Analysts expect that Synlogic, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Synlogic

Synlogic Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Synlogic stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Synlogic, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SYBX Free Report ) by 75.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,055,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455,126 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 11.48% of Synlogic worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

