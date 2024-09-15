Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.52

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and traded as low as $1.38. Synlogic shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 35,127 shares trading hands.
Synlogic Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.84.
Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.67. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,284.65% and a negative return on equity of 194.73%. Analysts expect that Synlogic, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Synlogic
Synlogic Company Profile
Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Synlogic
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.