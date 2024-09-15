Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 190.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth $572,050,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.5% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 20.8% during the second quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 37.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total value of $305,955.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,393,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total value of $305,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,393,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,687 shares of company stock valued at $44,616,637 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $687.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.09.

Shares of SNPS opened at $490.07 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.62 and a 12 month high of $629.38. The stock has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $536.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $559.29.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

