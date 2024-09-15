Syscoin Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Syscoin has a market cap of $88.57 million and $9.22 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,897.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.14 or 0.00534478 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00032281 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00079430 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 792,569,633 coins. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin (SYS) is a blockchain protocol founded in 2014 by Sebastian Schepis, designed to merge the security of Bitcoin with the functionality of Ethereum into a single, scalable platform. It supports the creation of decentralized applications and custom tokens, leveraging a dual-chain architecture that includes the Ethereum-compatible NEVM and a Bitcoin-based Syscoin UTXO blockchain. Syscoin aims to offer fast, secure, and low-cost transactions, with features like optimistic and ZK rollups for enhanced scalability. Led by the non-profit Syscoin Foundation, with development spearheaded by SYS Labs, the ecosystem fosters innovation in decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT marketplaces. Syscoin’s unique blend of Bitcoin’s and Ethereum’s strengths positions it as a versatile and efficient blockchain for a wide range of applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

