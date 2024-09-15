T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,088 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises about 1.7% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $76,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,264 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 11,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 265.2% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 19,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 996,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 112,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.44.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $23,643,950.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 671,345,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,935,652,399.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $23,643,950.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 671,345,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,935,652,399.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at $29,577,154.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 973,797 shares of company stock valued at $178,105,011 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $202.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.24. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.82 and a twelve month high of $205.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

