Talius Group Limited (ASX:TAL) Insider Acquires A$32,283.75 in Stock

Talius Group Limited (ASX:TAL – Get Free Report) insider Ramsay Carter acquired 4,035,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,283.75 ($21,522.50).
Talius Group Stock Performance
About Talius Group
Talius Group Limited provides various technology enabled care solutions to the aged and disability sectors in the retirement living, residential aged care, home, and community setting verticals. The company offers Talius Smart Care, a software as a service (SaaS) data analytics platform. Its products also include Talius bed sensors; CardiacSense, a medical watch; Uniper, a product for older adults; Care@Home Bed Sensor, Care@Home Chair Sensor, Care@Home Door/Window Sensor, and Talius Bed Sensor; and Care@Home Flood Detector and Care@Home Smoke Detector.
