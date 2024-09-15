Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.68.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get Target alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

Target Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $151.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90. Target has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 12,460 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 4,306 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,975 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target

(Get Free Report

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.