Taurus Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Taurus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $2,202,000. Seven Mile Advisory raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the second quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,896,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.79.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,002,649.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.4 %
PG opened at $174.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $410.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.21. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $177.94.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
