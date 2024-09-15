Taurus Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,402,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 13,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 25.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.5% during the second quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $493.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $460.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $460.31. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $496.85. The company has a market capitalization of $458.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Argus raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.88.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total value of $4,072,169.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,585,476.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total transaction of $4,072,169.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,585,476.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 827,467 shares of company stock valued at $379,595,815. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

