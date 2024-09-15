TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Short Interest Down 43.3% in August

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the August 15th total of 127,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.8 days.
TCL Electronics Price Performance
TCLHF remained flat at $0.65 during midday trading on Friday. TCL Electronics has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62.
TCL Electronics Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TCL Electronics
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for TCL Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCL Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.