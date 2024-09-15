TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Down 24.6% in August

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the August 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TDK stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.14. The stock had a trading volume of 15,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.70. TDK has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $71.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.32.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. TDK had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 7.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TDK will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

