Teilinger Capital Ltd. Invests $5.27 Million in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Teilinger Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,000. AES accounts for 2.3% of Teilinger Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of AES by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,348,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,373,460,000 after buying an additional 31,009,718 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in AES by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 77,641,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,392,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969,594 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth $123,272,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,441,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,001 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,725,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,608,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

AES stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.07. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $22.21.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. AES’s payout ratio is 95.83%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

