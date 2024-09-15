Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Teledyne Technologies comprises 0.9% of Weik Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 32.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

TDY opened at $427.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $355.41 and a fifty-two week high of $448.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDY. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.17.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

