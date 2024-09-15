Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Acquires 7,000 Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Eastman Kodak were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KODK. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eastman Kodak in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Eastman Kodak by 128.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 83.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Eastman Kodak Trading Up 1.4 %
KODK stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. Eastman Kodak has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $395.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 3.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.37.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.
Eastman Kodak Profile
Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.
