Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Acquires Shares of 63,612 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 0.7% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,843,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,834,000 after buying an additional 29,639 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,233,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,606,000 after acquiring an additional 459,753 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,339,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,977,000 after purchasing an additional 35,995 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,287,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,074,000 after purchasing an additional 273,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,688,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,421 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $59.01 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $59.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.08.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

