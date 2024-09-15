Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 207,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,702,000 after purchasing an additional 26,149 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of RSP stock opened at $175.01 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $175.96. The company has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

