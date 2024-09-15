Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $1.88 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $61.78 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $62.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.17. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

