Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 103,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,995,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,164,000 after purchasing an additional 323,995 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 162,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 626,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after buying an additional 190,371 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $38.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $39.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average of $37.36.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

