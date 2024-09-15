Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $9.98 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.9% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,571 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,544,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,115,000 after purchasing an additional 64,401 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,241,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,073,929,000 after purchasing an additional 206,608 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $475.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $470.09 and its 200-day moving average is $457.20. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $503.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.7615 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

