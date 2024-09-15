Terra Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $81.27 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $291.47 million and $81.27 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000695 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000620 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000451 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Terra

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 697,061,249 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.