Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT) Shares Up 2.3%

Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.33 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 828,976 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 706,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

Teucrium Wheat Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42.

Institutional Trading of Teucrium Wheat Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teucrium Wheat Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 17,521 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund during the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000.

About Teucrium Wheat Fund

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

Featured Stories

