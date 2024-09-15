Tezos (XTZ) Price Tops $0.65 on Major Exchanges

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last week, Tezos has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $652.81 million and approximately $8.61 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000697 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000623 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000460 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,020,886,715 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,354,211 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

