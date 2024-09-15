Thalassa (LON:THAL) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.00

Thalassa Holdings Limited (LON:THAL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 28 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.37), with a volume of 950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.35).

Thalassa Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 26.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of £2.23 million, a PE ratio of -254.55 and a beta of 0.42.

About Thalassa

Thalassa Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops software for the flying node bespoke seismic sensor system. It engages in the research and development of autonomous underwater vehicles. Thalassa Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

