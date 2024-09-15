The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GUT opened at $5.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $6.77.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile
