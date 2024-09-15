The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Purchased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,139,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 181,340 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group comprises about 1.1% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.96% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $69,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at $12,701,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 61.0% during the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 662,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,676,000 after purchasing an additional 250,949 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 25,958 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSXMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average of $24.18.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

