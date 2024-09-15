The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,127,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,476 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $336,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SHW opened at $375.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $94.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $346.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.72. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $378.86.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $386.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.68.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

