The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Lessened by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,984 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 5.4% of Weik Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE TJX opened at $119.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.54. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $135.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

