The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stake Lessened by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,555 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $8,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 1.9% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 26.4% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 2.0% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 4.5% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.05.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total transaction of $29,533,301.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,682,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $236,476.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,682,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 599,163 shares of company stock worth $61,246,529. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $106.06 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $107.64. The company has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.16, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.16.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

