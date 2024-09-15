The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Western Union has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years. Western Union has a dividend payout ratio of 51.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Western Union to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.8%.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. Western Union has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $14.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 123.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. StockNews.com upgraded Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

