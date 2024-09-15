Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Up 12.6% Over Last 7 Days

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $408.44 million and approximately $10.35 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0611 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00041238 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006963 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00014288 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,681,443,169 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.