Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 12,784 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,784 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $332.45 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.70 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The firm has a market cap of $178.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $328.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.82.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus increased their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.28.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

