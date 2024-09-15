Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,203,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 210,916 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.44% of Old Republic International worth $37,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORI. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $35.05 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $36.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

