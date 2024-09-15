Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 1,402,993 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 58.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,402,993 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $20,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 571.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average is $18.55.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.