Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 1,451 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.52% of Graham worth $16,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the second quarter worth $70,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Graham Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $772.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $755.47 and a 200 day moving average of $737.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.11. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $563.39 and a 12 month high of $822.18.

Graham Announces Dividend

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $12.70 EPS for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

