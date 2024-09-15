Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 25,684 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,084,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,684 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.44% of US Foods worth $57,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USFD. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $22,937,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 162,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after buying an additional 51,402 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter worth $20,997,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,019,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,336,000 after acquiring an additional 796,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on US Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com cut US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $59.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average is $53.56. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.66 and a 52 week high of $59.80.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

