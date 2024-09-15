Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 30,918 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,862,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,918 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband makes up about 1.6% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 1.30% of Liberty Broadband worth $102,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 4,888.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 103.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 88.9% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 163.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $61.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $46.46 and a 52 week high of $95.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.92.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($1.15). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 81.86% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

