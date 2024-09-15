Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 8,828 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,828 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 130.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,697,000 after acquiring an additional 73,774 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 414.2% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 36,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Melius upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.43.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $569.91 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $578.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $534.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $483.90.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

