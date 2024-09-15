Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Trims Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,425 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 221,193 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.45% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $26,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,053,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,186,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 16,827.7% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 717,059 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after purchasing an additional 712,823 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $110,717,000 after purchasing an additional 712,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,056,991 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $145,697,000 after buying an additional 491,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPX. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.67.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

LPX stock opened at $97.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $101.89.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $3,046,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,773,027.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $3,046,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,886 shares in the company, valued at $55,773,027.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,991 shares of company stock worth $3,443,269 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

