Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,540,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 70.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VONG opened at $94.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.85 and a 52 week high of $98.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.57.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.