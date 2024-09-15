Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $238.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.41. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $238.98.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

