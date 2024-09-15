Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,048,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,804,000 after buying an additional 2,013,457 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,757,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,228,000 after buying an additional 310,361 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,407,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,273,000 after buying an additional 257,647 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,644,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,131,000 after acquiring an additional 217,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $262,606,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $80.86 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $84.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.35 and its 200-day moving average is $76.27.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.