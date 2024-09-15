Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,319,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,337,000 after purchasing an additional 147,945 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,452,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,633,000 after purchasing an additional 14,596 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,266,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,086,000 after purchasing an additional 59,520 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,841.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,220,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,281 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,150,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,964,000 after purchasing an additional 17,226 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $195.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $201.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

