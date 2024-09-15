Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JVAL. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $209,000.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Trading Up 1.3%

NYSEARCA:JVAL opened at $42.57 on Friday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99.

About JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

