Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.40% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000.

TDVG stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $437.29 million, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average is $38.38. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $30.97 and a 52 week high of $40.79.

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

