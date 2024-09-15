Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 1,270 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $10,074,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $216.83 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $228.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.70.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

