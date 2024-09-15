Threshold (T) Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.79 Million

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last week, Threshold has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $214.50 million and approximately $4.79 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00009411 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,424.21 or 0.99976207 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00013573 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007790 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007411 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,836,969,966.7932 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02186072 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $3,199,477.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

