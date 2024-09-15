Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,819,500 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the August 15th total of 1,267,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,853,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance
Shares of TWMIF stock remained flat at $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,899. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.81.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.