Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,819,500 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the August 15th total of 1,267,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,853,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of TWMIF stock remained flat at $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,899. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.81.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

