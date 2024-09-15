TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the August 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
TomTom Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TMOAY remained flat at $2.64 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12. TomTom has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $4.12.
About TomTom
