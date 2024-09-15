TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the August 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

TomTom Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TMOAY remained flat at $2.64 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12. TomTom has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $4.12.

About TomTom

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

