Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Update

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the August 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Toray Industries Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of TRYIY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,990. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71. Toray Industries has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $11.34.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter. Toray Industries had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 1.35%.

Toray Industries Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

