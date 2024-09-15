Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.66

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.66 and traded as low as C$0.60. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 53,565 shares.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03. The stock has a market cap of C$146.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$14.42 million during the quarter. Touchstone Exploration had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Touchstone Exploration Inc. will post 0.0670455 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Scott Budau sold 55,000 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total transaction of C$30,250.00. Corporate insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four lease operatorship properties.

