Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TZOO. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on Travelzoo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Litchfield Hills Research began coverage on Travelzoo in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelzoo

Travelzoo Price Performance

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $183.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.42. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $15.23.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 170.06%. The business had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 13,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $137,218.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,821.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 13,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $137,218.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,821.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,059,871 shares in the company, valued at $38,455,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,466 shares of company stock worth $1,470,939. Company insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 47,352 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth $445,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the first quarter worth $277,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at $101,000. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelzoo

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.